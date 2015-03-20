Navy SEAL pleads guilty to assaulting sailor in Iraq

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — A San Diego-based Navy SEAL pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a fellow sailor after a booze-fueled 4th of July party at an Iraq air base in 2019.

Special Warfare Operator Adel Enayat was accused of sexual assault, however as part of a plea deal with Navy prosecutors he admitted guilt to a single assault charge.

The charge sheet stated that Enayat was initially accused of grabbing a petty officer by her neck and biting her on her face.

The case made national headlines as one of several embarrassing incidents involving elite SEAL teams in recent years.

The Navy took the unusual step of removing the entire Foxtrot platoon of SEAL Team 7 and sent them home early to San Diego. Shortly afterward, SEAL Team 7's command triad — its commanding officer, executive officer and command master chief — was fired for what the Navy said were "leadership failures."

The 4th of July party came two days after another SEAL Team 7 member from a different platoon — Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward Gallagher — was acquitted on charges that he murdered an Islamic State fighter and shot civilians during a 2017 deployment to Iraq. He was convicted of posing for pictures with the corpse of the dead fighter.

After the conviction, President Donald Trump prevented the military from taking disciplinary action against Gallagher.

