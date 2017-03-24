Navy SEAL loses rank, gets jail time for assaulting woman
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 24, 2017
NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy SEAL has been sentenced to 89 days confinement for assaulting a female sailor he used to date.
A Navy press release said Friday that Stephen Varanko III will also lose his rank of Chief Special Warfare Operator. He will now have a rank of Petty Officer 1st Class.
Varanko was found guilty of aggravated assault and sexual harassment in Norfolk on Friday. He was found not guilty of rape and kidnapping charges.
The incident occurred in 2015 at a Kentucky hotel. The female sailor testified that Varanko held her captive, attacked and raped her. She claimed he was in a jealous rage over another man.
Both admitted to having been in a relationship before the incident. Varanko said he was jealous, but denied the allegations.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Air Force identifies crew members killed in aircraft crash
USS Montgomery one step closer to becoming operational
US, Japan, South Korea practice missile-threat response off Korea
Trump's defense budget boost raises questions on strategy
Yazidis who suffered genocide are fleeing again, but this time not from Islamic State
Military action is an option for dealing with N. Korea, Tillerson says