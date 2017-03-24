Navy SEAL found guilty of sexual harassment, battery

NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy SEAL has been found guilty of sexual harassment and battery involving a female sailor.

WAVY TV in Norfolk reported that the verdict in the court-martial trial was reached Friday.

Stephen Varanko III was accused of sexually assaulting the woman in 2015 at a hotel in Kentucky. He had faced rape and kidnapping charges.

Varanko's defense team called the victim's credibility into question during the proceedings. The sailor testified that Varanko held her captive in his room, attacked and eventually raped her. She claimed he was in a jealous rage after learning she had dated another man.

Both admitted to having been in a relationship before the alleged incident. Varanko admitted he was jealous, but denied hitting her and holding her captive.

