Breaking News Navy says training jet is missing after reports of crash in Tennessee

The Navy is investigating reports that a T-45C Goshawk training jet crashed Sunday at the Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee.

“At approximately 6 p.m., Training Air Wing ONE, based at Naval Air Station Meridian, Miss., was made aware of the reports of a jet crash near Tellico Plains, Tenn., in the Cherokee National Forest,” a Navy statement said.

A T-45C Goshawk from the wing that was training in the vicinity of Tellico Plains, Tenn., has not yet returned to the air station, the statement added.

Two pilots – an instructor and a student – were aboard the aircraft, the Navy said. Their status is unknown.

The incident is under investigation by the Chief of Naval Air Training, the statement said.

This story will be updated.

