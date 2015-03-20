Navy sailors admit to throwing trash discs overboard USS Whidbey Island
By JEFF HAMPTON | The Virginian-Pilot (Tribune News Service) | Published: June 2, 2017
COROLLA, N.C. — The Navy acknowledged Thursday that two sailors from a Virginia Beach-based ship wrongly tossed dozens of smelly plastic trash disks overboard that washed ashore last month along the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
The sailors admitted disposing of the disks in violation of Navy regulations, spokesman Ted Brown said.
The trash originated from the USS Whidbey Island, a dock landing ship from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. Brown said punishment hadn’t been determined for the sailors, who weren’t identified.
The Navy later sent a notice to the fleet about proper refuse disposal, he said.
Residents in Kill Devil Hills and Corolla reported in May finding several 20-inch disks on the beach. Embedded within the plastic pieces was Navy correspondence, including one that bore a logo for “Commander Naval Surface Force.”
The Navy sent representatives to the Outer Banks on May 19 to retrieve the trash, Brown said.
Navy ships use a processor to turn plastic waste into the disks, which take up one-thirtieth the space, according to a Navy website. The disks are stored in a trash room until a ship reaches port, Brown said. Food-contaminated items are supposed to be heat-sealed in odor-barrier bags.
The compacted refuse should never reach the top deck where it could fall overboard.
“The Navy takes environmental stewardship very seriously and by regulation does not allow its ships to dispose of plastic in the ocean,” Brown said.
