Navy sailor remains missing 2 days after going overboard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A U.S. Navy sailor from Rhode Island remains missing two days after being reported overboard from a guided-missile cruiser off the coast of North Carolina.

Petty Officer Christopher Clavin of Lincoln, R.I. went overboard Tuesday afternoon from the USS Normandy, which is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

His mother, Theresa Iafrate, identified him to The Providence Journal on Thursday.

His mother says the 23-year-old graduated from Lincoln High School and went straight into the Navy.

The Navy said in a statement that Clavin went overboard during a training mission about 80 miles (128 kilometers) offshore. A search involving an aircraft carrier with four helicopters, a U.S. Coast Guard medium endurance cutter and guided missile destroyers.

Military officials say the search has covered 2,500 square miles (6,475 square kilometers), and will continue.