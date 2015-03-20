Navy's top officer issues zero-tolerance stance in wake of nude-photo-sharing scandal

NORFOLK, Va. — Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson sent a message to the fleet’s leadership Tuesday outlining a zero-tolerance stance for the behavior that’s led to a wide-ranging nude-photo-sharing scandal that has threatened to undermine the U.S. military.

“Team, we have a problem and we need to solve it,” Richardson wrote in the message, which went to about 3,000 senior leaders. “Really solve it – not put a band-aid on it, not whitewash over it, not look the other way.”

Richardson’s message came on the same day that Gen. Robert Neller, the Marine Corps commandant, testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee following news stories publicizing the actions of an invitation-only Facebook group known as Marines United, first reported by The War Horse, an online nonprofit news site.

The War Horse said the group became a platform by which some of its 30,000 members shared nude photos and videos of female service members, some of which were accompanied by obscene commentary and identifying information. The group was shut down, but some members appear to have decamped to other anonymous websites.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service has launched an investigation into the matter, and the Army, Navy and Air Force have said they similarly are looking into it.

While it is unclear how widespread the photo scandal may be, some have acknowledged the chilling factor it may have on female recruiting as well as on morale as the services work to integrate women into combat roles.

Discovery of the degrading behavior toward female service members online was a reminder that, despite efforts to combat problems like sexual harassment and sexual abuse, “we’re not making progress,” Richardson wrote.

“This is not how we treat true teammates,” he said.

“I’ve heard hundreds of times that ‘these actions are being taken by only a small minority.’ Prove that. If that’s true, then the vast majority of men and women need to stand up and smother this behavior. … And if you’re one of that minority that just won’t get it, then it’s time for you to leave the Navy.”

He also challenged leadership to talk about respect.

“Make it clear that individuals who can’t live up to our professional standards in competence and character are not welcome in our Navy,” he wrote.

