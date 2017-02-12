Navy's new USS Tulsa combat ship is christened in Alabama
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 12, 2017
MOBILE, Ala. — The U.S. Navy's new littoral class combat ship the USS Tulsa has been christened.
Former Tulsa mayor and ship sponsor Kathy Taylor joined current Mayor G.T. Bynum and other Tulsans in christening the ship on Saturday at Austal USA's facilities in Mobile, Alabama. It was Taylor who broke a bottle of champagne on the hull of the warship.
The Tulsa is expected to be launched next month, and commissioned in 2018.
To ship will be used to transport assault teams overseas, provide a flight deck and hangar for helicopters and a ramp to launch boats, small submarines and other vehicles.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
British flagship Ocean still proves useful in Mideast as retirement looms
Only about 25 percent of Marine Corps Hornets are ready to fly
21 killed in blast outside Afghan Supreme Court
House looks to rebuild as military warns of shortfalls
US-led coalition: Tough fight ahead to retake western Mosul
Guantanamo detainee tells Obama 9/11 was America’s fault