Navy's Ken Niumatalolo named AAC coach of year; few Mids make all-conference team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Tribune News Service) — Navy's Ken Niumatalalolo has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. It is the second straight season the ninth-year head coach has been honored as he shared the Coach of the Year award with Houston's Tom Herman in 2015.

However, Niumatalolo was no doubt disappointed to learn that few of his players were accorded All-American Athletic Conference status. Senior offensive guard Adam West was the lone Navy player named first team All-AAC by vote of the conference’s 12 head coaches.

West, a 6-foot-3, 297-pound product of Klein, Texas, is a first-year starter at left guard for Navy. He was highlighted at one point this season by running game coordinator Ashley Ingram for doing an outstanding job of getting inside movement.

Navy had three second team All-American Athletic Confernce selections – senior offensive tackle Blake Copeland, senior center Maurice Morris and junior inside linebacker Micah Thomas.

Copeland, a 6-foot-4, 281-pound native of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was a first-year starter at right tackle. Chris Culton, who coaches the Navy tackles, has praised Copeland’s quickness and athleticism that provide an ability to reach the second level.

Morris was an interesting story as he began this season as the backup center and took over the starting job in the fourth game against Air Force. The 6-foot-3, 327-pounder from La Porte, Texas did an excellent job of holding the point of attack.

Thomas is Navy’s clear-cut leader in tackles with 82 – 26 more than any other member of the defense. The 6-foot-1, 249-pound junior, out of Cedar Park High in Vista Ridge, Texas, took over as the team’s on-field defensive leader after captain Daniel Gonzales suffered a season-ending injury.

Senior slotback Dishan Romine, junior offensive guard Evan Martin and freshman safety Alohi Gilman were all honorable mention All-AAC choices.

Niumatalolo repeated as American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after his Midshipmen went 7-1 in American Athletic Conference play for the second consecutive year, clinching the West Division title and home field advantage in Saturday’s conference championship game.

Despite returning only one offensive starter from last year’s team, and losing this year’s starting quarterback to a season-ending injury on Opening Day, the Midshipmen have been one of the most prolific offensive teams in the nation in 2016, ranking second in the NCAA in rushing (342.0 ypg), and 11th in scoring (41.7 ppg).

Along the way, Navy has committed the fewest penalties (30) and has the second-fewest turnovers (9) of any team in the nation.

