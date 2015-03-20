Navy responds to first 50 layoffs of 300 at BAE Systems

NORFOLK — BAE Systems Norfolk shipyard laid off more than 50 workers on Friday, the first of an estimated 300 or so workers to be let go by the end of June.

The cuts at BAE are on the leading edge of a wave of layoffs again projected to exceed 1,000 in the weeks to come, affecting the big ship-repair yards that maintain Navy surface ships, along with smaller subcontractors and vendors in the area.

The shipyard’s workforce level, which has been at about 1,000, will drop down to about 700.

“That’s a little less than half of where we were in September 2015,” said Karl Johnson, a BAE spokesman, citing when the latest cycle of layoffs began.

The most recent reductions started weeks ago.

While shipyard executives had warned last month of the prospect of 1,000 or more layoffs in the area’s yards, Congress’ passage of a budget that came through with funding for three local ship repair jobs this year made it unclear whether the impact would be as bad as first thought.

Shipyard executives this week, however, said the layoffs are very much on track, because the Navy has not indicated that it will be possible to move work back up into the summer that was previously pushed to mid-August and later.

Work on the three ships – known in Navy circles as "availabilities" – was supposed to begin last month, then moved to June-July and finally to mid-August through early September. The affected vessels are the destroyers Mason and Nitze and the dock landing ship Whidbey Island.

The Pilot began seeking a response from the Navy to the shipyard-layoff issue on Thursday morning, a day before this article was published on PilotOnline.com and two days before it appeared in the print-edition.

In a response sent to The Pilot early Saturday morning, the Navy, however, said essentially that it has not dragged its feet on the repair work awards, but hasn't received bids yet on two of the three vessels.

"To date, the Navy has only received proposals on Whidbey Island," said James Slater, a spokesman for Naval Sea Systems Command.

"The Navy is ready to award these contracts as soon as possible after receiving the proposals. Additionally, the Navy is more than willing to accelerate the scheduled start dates of these availabilities once a contract is awarded."

The Navy said it issued "request for proposals," or RFPs, seeking bids for work on the three ships, on three dates in April. After the new federal budget was signed on May 5, it also issued a request to the industry asking it to accelerate its proposals.

"Not all industry partners were willing to meet an accelerated competitive proposal submission timeline which resulted in no change to the original RFP submission dates," Slater added.

Bill Crow, president of the Virginia Ship Repair Association,a regional trade group, said Saturday that the Navy "did come out and adjust change dates for the submittal of the proposals."

Yet when the work would actually be performed did not, he added.

"But the periods of performance have not been changed – that's what drives the start of the availabilities. That's the key."

The bottom line for the industry, Crow said, is that the work on the three ships "still remains pushed back to a date that will force layoffs."

Tom Epley, is president and CEO of Norfolk-based Marine Hydraulics International Inc., known as MHI, which routinely works on destroyers and other Navy vessels.

"I cannot comment for all RFP respondents and their ability to meet the Navy's request for an accelerated offer submission," he said in a text on Saturday. "However, I believe it safe to say that we all would appreciate the Navy's offer of an accelerated decision process and access to the vessels on an earlier timeline."

Epley said Thursday that his yard has laid off 35 and projects laying off another 20 or so workers next week. The final tally is projected to be about 125 employees.

Salaried workers are affected as well, each of whom is being required to take an unpaid furlough week each month, Epley added.

The yard gained a little bit of wiggle room when it picked up a contract on a Military Sealift Command vessel, the Patuxent, though work on that ship is expected to end in mid-June, he added: “That’s when the cellar drops out.”

A California-based spokesman at General Dynamics-NASSCO, owner of the former Metro Machine yard just south of the Berkley Bridge, declined to comment on how its operations have been or might be affected.

Ray Wittersheim, president and CEO of Chesapeake-based Tecnico Corp., did.

He described the gap the shipyards are entering as a “bathtub,” a big hole in the workflow.

“I have no idea what my workload is six weeks from now and for the rest of the summer,” Wittersheim said. “I could have up to 100 on layoff within two months.”

