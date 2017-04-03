Navy recruiter faces another charge in murder plot
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 3, 2017
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. -- A U.S. Navy recruiter in upstate New York is facing another charge months after he was accused of plotting to have someone killed.
State police say 30-year-old Brandon McPherson was arrested on an additional count of second-degree conspiracy after investigators say a co-conspirator admitted to agreeing with him to kill someone.
McPherson was initially charged in December with conspiring with another person to commit murder. No other details of the alleged plot have been released.
McPherson has been released from the Steuben County Jail after posting $10,000 cash bail.
State police say McPherson is currently on active duty with the Navy. He was previously assigned to the recruiting office at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads.
It couldn't be learned from prosecutors Monday if McPherson has a lawyer.
