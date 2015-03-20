Navy put a fence in the ocean at Virginia Beach's North End; now it's falling apart

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fence that the Navy installed across the beach and into the ocean to block public access to Fort Story has succumbed to Mother Nature.

The metal chain link is ripped, the posts are leaning, and long strands of barbed wire have been ripped off and could be lying somewhere underfoot in the surf.

“Many of us here at the beach thought it was foolhardy to try and put a fence into the ocean, and now we see the results,” said Jim Williams, who lives nearby at the North End and surfs. “In less than a year it has started falling apart, and we didn’t even get a bad hurricane this year.”

When The Pilot inquired about the problem Thursday, Navy spokesman Scott Mohr said the damaged portion of the fence would be removed today.

“Over the next few weeks, the contractor will repair it,” Mohr said.

Before the fence was installed last June, residents and visitors taking leisurely walks along the water’s edge would stroll past “No trespassing” signs, posted on poles in the sand, that marked the end of the public beach and the beginning of Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story.

The Navy was aware that people ignored the signs, Mohr said last year.

The fence runs on the north side of Shore Drive to the east, ending about 20 feet into the ocean. It’s meant to keep people from wandering into training areas.

On Thursday morning, as a reporter walked down the path at 89th Street to the beach, the sound of gunshots from the base could be heard, and two military helicopters flew overhead.

The fence started to fall apart a few months ago and has continued to deteriorate, Williams said. Pieces in the shorebreak are like a fish net.

“You start smelling the rotten fish if the wind is blowing the right way,” he said.

