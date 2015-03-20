Navy Medicine East undergoes change of command in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Navy command that oversees health care for sailors, Marines and their families from Texas to Bahrain has a new leader.

Rear Adm. Anne Swap relieved Rear Adm. Kenneth Iverson of command of Navy Medicine East during a ceremony at Portsmouth Naval Medical Center on Friday.

Iverson is retiring after 30 years of service. He took command of Navy Medicine East in 2015. Iverson’s colleagues praised him as a “servant leader” during the command change.

Swap most recently served as the director of the Medical Service Corps. She’ll take over a complex operation with a $1.3 billion budget that is responsible for training sailors to provide care and then delivering it in battlefield and domestic environments where there may be private competitors.

Navy Medicine East is headquartered in Portsmouth, where staff are in charge of more than 26,000 personnel in the United States and abroad.

In the past year, Navy Medicine East delivered 6,200 babies, filled 7.1 million prescriptions and cared for 29,000 inpatients.

