Navy has second consecutive football game postponed due to coronavirus

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

Navy senior cornerback Cam Kinley had a real concern this week that he may never play another home game before the end of his collegiate career. That fear took a step closer to becoming reality Tuesday when the American Athletic Conference announced that Saturday's game against Memphis has been postponed.

This is the second consecutive week that Navy had its game postponed due to an outbreak of covid-19 within the team and on campus. The Midshipmen have canceled all in-person football activities since its last practice Nov. 2.

Neither last week's game against Tulsa or the Memphis matchup have been canceled, but Navy doesn't share an open date with either team. The conference still hopes to reschedule those contests.

Navy's game against Memphis was slated to be Senior Day, the final home game of the season. The Midshipmen have just two scheduled games remaining — at South Florida on Nov. 21 and against Army on Dec. 12 in West Point, N.Y. after fan restrictions in Philadelphia prompted the academies to move the game to allow for cadets and midshipmen to attend.

"It hurts a little bit, definitely been some sad moments," Kinley said about an hour before the postponement. "Some frustrating moments. . . . Just trying to be as optimistic as possible and focus on the things I can control.

"It's like, 'Was Houston my last game in Navy-Marine Corps Stadium?' Those are the kind of things you try not to think about, but they can't help but leak into your mind. It just teaches you to be grateful for ever opportunity that you get and learn to treat it like your last because you don't know what's to come in the future."

Kinley and coach Ken Niumatalolo both spoke before the announcement Tuesday afternoon with a hopefulness that the game would be played despite having not practiced. Niumatalolo said they were waiting on word from the medical staff on when the team would be cleared, but the go-ahead never came. The team was set to be particularly shorthanded even if the game was permitted to be played. So the last week resembled the late summer when the Mids returned to Annapolis, but were not allowed to participate in physical football activities and were largely quarantined in their rooms.

"It's a coaches cliche, but it really is true, you control the controllables," Niumatalolo said "You don't worry about the past. You don't worry about the future. You just worry about where you're at right now. . . . This is a different year for our world. People walking around in masks. . . . The whole world's on lockdown.

"There's no sense in me getting frustrated. Whatever the information we get, we do the best we can in trying to prepare our team. That's where we're at right now. My mind-set hasn't changed as a coach, just keep pressing forward."

There's a general frustration from all involved that is not unique to Navy. The SEC is dealing with outbreaks at several programs and 10 FBS games were either canceled or postponed last week. The University of Wisconsin has canceled two games and reported 27 active cases last week. Sports Illustrated reported that there has been a 14.7 percent postponement/cancellation rate for games this season.

Though there are concerns nationwide, Navy sits in a bit of a different position. Its seniors aren't typically going to the NFL and military service awaits, so Senior Day is a particularly big deal. Games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium have been limited to the midshipmen, so no parents have been able to attend. Some have lined up outside of the stadium to wave at the team as it arrives and many attended the road games at East Carolina and SMU for the opportunity to see their sons play in person for the first time this season.

"It's hard. Everybody wants to play," Niumatalolo said. "You work so hard. Our seniors, this is it for them. It's not like there's the NFL. They want to finish their senior year off. You want to play every game. You work really hard in the offseason. You lift, you run, you train. To get games pulled out from you, that's hard.

"We found early on that depression, anxiety, all those mental health issues are real deals. . . . The mental health was a real deal with our players, with society. Early on we were dealing with a lot of that and trying to build people's spirits. It's tough right now. Everybody wants to play. . . . But physical safety's first."

