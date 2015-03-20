Navy family wins $24.7M verdict in Tripler Army Medical Center malpractice case

A Navy wife and her family have been awarded $24.7 million for “severe and permanent” kidney damage she suffered from treatment at Tripler Army Medical Center.

Marites Campano’s attorney, Rick Fried, said in a news release that the award by U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin S.C. Chang is the largest verdict ever against Tripler.

Marites and Raphael Campano sued the government in October 2015 on behalf of themselves and their three minor children.

Marites Campano was severely and permanently injured as a result of sepsis caused by a bacterial infection “that was not timely diagnosed or treated with antibiotic therapy by her physicians and care providers” at Tripler, Chang found.

She suffered kidney disease requiring dialysis and multiple transplants and immunosuppressant medication for the remainder of her life, the judge wrote.

The case went to trial only for damages because the government already had admitted liability and after a $10 million settlement agreed to by the federal government in June was rejected by the U.S. Attorney General’s office.

