Navy extends grounding of T-45 Goshawks

The Navy announced Sunday its fleet of T-45 Goshawks will remain grounded for at least a week.

Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker, commander of Naval Air Forces, announced the decision in a blog on the Navy Live website.

“I will extend the operational pause for at least a week to allow time for our engineers to do a deeper dive into T-45 systems and for leadership to determine additional mitigation measures that will reduce the risks associated with the T-45 oxygen breathing system,” Shoemaker wrote in the blog.

The Navy canceled 94 of 216 scheduled T-45 flights March 31 after instructor pilots raised concerns about increasing physiological episodes caused by contamination of the T-45’s oxygen system.

The T-45 is used to train Navy and Marine Corps strike fighter pilots, including many of those based at Oceana Naval Air Station. The strike fighter training commands are based in Meridian, Miss.; Kingsville, Texas; and Pensacola, Fla.

———

©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.) at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.