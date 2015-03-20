Navy delivers apology for obscene skywriting

A portion of the skywritten image seen over Okanogan, Wash., on Thursday.

OKANOGAN, Wash. — The apology arrived Dec. 1.

“The U.S. Navy owes you, your parents and your students an apology for the unacceptable, obscene contrails that were created by one of my aircraft on November 16th,” U.S. Navy Vice Admiral T.M. Shoemaker wrote to Okanogan Superintendent Richard Johnson. “I want to reassure you that this behavior is antithetical to our Navy’s core values — it’s not who we are and we absolutely do not condone this uncharacteristic behavior.”

Johnson requested a written apology for the skywriting in the shape of male genitalia drawn in the sky above Omak and Okanogan. The image was fully visible above the school playgrounds.

His request was echoed by Omak Superintendent Erik Swanson and North Central Educational Service District Superintendent Michelle Price.

Johnson said he “fully accepted” the apology.

“It is always encouraging when one’s concerns have been listened to and actions taken to prevent similar incidents,” he said. “The respect we have always had for our armed services is fully restored.”

He thanked 7th District Sen. Shelly Short and U.S. Rep. Dave Newhouse for making sure the school district concerns were heard.

Shoemaker said he personally held accountable the aircrew responsible for the graffiti and addressed the issue to all the squadrons “that this immature act was counter to our culture which values treating everyone with dignity and respect.”

