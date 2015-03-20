Navy dad gives second-grade son a surprise homecoming at school

TOLEDO, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — In the 11 months since Jamaurie Jones last saw his dad, he’s grown a little taller, lost his first teeth, and counted down the days until their Christmastime reunion.

The 7-year-old could barely believe it when on Wednesday, weeks before he expected to see his father, the Navy seaman strolled unannounced into his second-grade classroom at Hawkins Elementary School.

Jamaurie jumped up from his desk chair and ran to hug his dad. The pair clung to each other until Nathaniel Jones hoisted his son high in the air in celebration and the boy broke his stunned silence.

“Put me down,” Jamaurie said.

Not that he wanted to be anywhere else. Once back on the ground, he stuck close to his dad’s side, wearing a big grin and the camouflaged hat he had swiped from his father and placed on his own head.

The homecoming surprise was only a few weeks in the making but a long time coming.

Jones hadn’t seen his son since January. He’s been stationed in Hawaii and spends long stints on a submarine, sometimes going 30 or 40 days without being able to call home.

His mother suggested earlier this month that he try to pull off a Thanksgiving surprise, and Jones jumped into action. He got permission from the Navy, boarded a plane, fretted through a weather delay in Minnesota, and arrived in Detroit to go to his son’s school.

“I’m going to remember that it was a long walk down the hall. It was a very long walk. It was a long plane ride and then just to open the door and see his face was amazing,” Jones said.

Jamaurie had thought he would have to wait until after Christmas to see his dad.

“He’s always wanting to talk and then when they would go under for a long extended period he wouldn’t get to talk to him at all, so it’s been hard and he’s just been waiting for Christmas, saying ‘He’s coming, he’s coming,’” said his grandmother, Lisa Jones.

Jones joined the Navy in May of 2015. He explained the decision to his young son in a way the boy could understand — with cartoons. When they played with toys, he’d remind Jamaurie that the world has good guys and bad guys.

“I’m with the good guys. We’ve got to go after the bad guys to protect all of us,” Mr. Jones told his son, who has been staying with his grandparents.

Sometimes that service takes a spiritual and mental toll, he said, especially when he’s on the submarine and can’t contact his family for long stretches. That’s why one of the first things he did upon seeing his son was so meaningful. Mr. Jones pinned dolphins — the insignia he qualified for after an extensive process — to his son’s shirt.

“Jamaurie is always, always, always been my primary source and reason why,” he said.

Father and son plan to spend Thanksgiving with family and over the next several days, play football, and catch up on some of the moments they’ve missed out on.

And yes, Mr. Jones still plans to be back home again just after Christmas. He’s going to use this week to get started on his son’s holiday wish list.

