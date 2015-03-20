Navy couple's missing dog found 8 days after airport escape

Joker, a dog belonging to deployed Navy couple Christopher and Summer Burgos, went missing on Dec. 21 after a long flight from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale.

DANIA BEACH -- Joker, the dog that went missing at the airport more than a week ago, has been found and reunited with the owners’ family.

The 2-year-old Canaan from Iraq belongs to Navy couple Christopher and Summer Burgos. They could not search for him themselves because Christopher is deployed overseas and Summer is in training in Pensacola.

“I can’t believe people would band together for an absolute stranger and her dog,” Summer Burgos said. “It just gives me faith in humanity, that there’s good people out there.”

Joker went missing on Dec. 21 after landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from San Diego, where the couple are normally stationed. With her husband away, Summer Burgos arranged the trip, thinking Joker would be better off at her in-laws’ home in Davie.

Things went amiss when Adriana Burgos, Summer’s mother-in-law, went to the airport to retrieve Joker. When she opened the crate, Joker bolted past her before she could grab him.

On Sunday, he was spotted near the Harbor Shops plaza on 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale. By Thursday, he was making friends in Dania Beach.



Joker’s rescue turned into a joint effort among a tight-knit group of neighbors who stumbled upon him roaming the streets in Dania Thursday afternoon, unaware of the reports of his plight.

Together they helped Joker, feeding him, giving him shelter and keeping him calm.

Neighbor Scott Clark tracked down Joker’s owner through the information on his dog tags.

Jennifer Hennekens gave him refuge in her yard. Despite being allergic to dogs, she slept with Joker on her back porch so he wouldn't be scared, keeping him warm with a red Christmas blanket.

“I thought I was going to have a new baby,” she said. “He’s so sweet. I would have kept him.”

But it was 14-year-old Kolbie Guerrero who forged a special connection with Joker, a skittish dog who’d grown thinner while living on the streets.

Joker seemed anxious and lost when Kolbie spotted him Thursday afternoon, limping along. So she sat next to him and “gave him love” to keep him calm. Then she fetched him food and water and knocked on a neighbor’s door asking for help.

“But he would only trust me,” she said. “I sat with him the whole time.”

On Friday, her mom gave her the good news that Joker’s family was coming for him.

“I’m so happy I had a connection with him and was able to help him while they were urgently searching,” she said. “I am so happy they have him back now.”

On Friday afternoon, Joker was at the vet’s office for a checkup, Summer Burgos said.

Her husband won’t get the chance to see Joker until February when his deployment ends. And she’ll see him in March when she takes a two-week leave.

But for now, she plans to visit Joker another way.

“I’m going to Facetime him as soon as he gets back from the vet,” she said. “I’m just happy we have him back. I can finally breathe.”

