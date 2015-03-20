Navy charges sailor with dereliction of duty in connection with Oceana fuel spill

Emergency service personnel extinguish a fire on an aircraft fire trainer during a drill at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., on Oct. 31, 2013. According to reports Friday, May, 19, 2017, Navy officials said a switch was left in the wrong position on May 10 allowing 94,000 gallons of jet fuel to spill overnight around NAS Oceana.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Navy charged a sailor with dereliction of duty and other crimes in connection with a 94,000-gallon jet fuel spill at Naval Air Station Oceana in May that killed wildlife, caused widespread traffic jams and released noxious fumes that forced neighbors from their homes.

The Navy has said the largest fuel spill in the base’s history occurred May 10, after a switch left in the wrong position during a delivery diverted fuel from three 880,000-gallon tanks to a 2,000-gallon tank. By the time the spill was discovered the next morning, about 25,000 gallons had spread to London Bridge Road and a ditch that runs parallel to it and into Wolfsnare Creek, a tributary of the Lynnhaven River.

Although the Navy said air quality readings showed the area was safe, residents complained of headaches, nausea and sore throats. Dozens of families accepted the Navy’s offer to temporarily relocate to hotels.

The accused sailor’s name was redacted from charge sheets provided by the Navy on Friday. He also has been charged with making a false official statement and for the loss of military property.

The sailor will face a special court-martial. If convicted, the sailor faces a maximum punishment of 12 months’ confinement, forfeiture of two-thirds pay for six months and a bad-conduct discharge. The sailor is a petty officer second class.

The Navy said in June nine sailors would be disciplined for the spill, with actions ranging a reduction in rank to a court-martial. The sailors weren’t publicly identified.

Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, said in June that dereliction of duty occurred when those standing watch failed to make hourly rounds to ensure that fuel tanks were not leaking. Dereliction of duty is a crime under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and means someone didn’t perform the job they were qualified, trained and appointed to perform, according to the Navy.

The combined cleanup efforts of the Navy, Coast Guard, state and local officials have cost $3.8 million. That includes $184,000 for the cost of the fuel spilled and about $180,000 for the cost of hotels and meals for families who temporarily relocated.

Scorby said an investigation found that the manual fuel lever was opened about 2 p.m. on May 10 and remained open until about 6:25 a.m. the following day, when it was discovered by two sailors making their initial rounds.

More than 1,400 animals, mostly fish, were killed and marsh vegetation turned brown. About 20 animals were recovered, treated and released. The Navy has said fish and shellfish in Wolfsnare Creek are safe to eat.

The Navy said it captured all visible and recoverable fuel off base by May 26, and that excavation of soil near the spill site on Oceana was completed June 9.

To prevent a similar occurrence in the future, Scorby said the number of personnel on watch has doubled from 20 to 40.

