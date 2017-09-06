Navy awards $4.9 million contract for work at shipyard

AUGUSTA, Maine — The U.S. Navy says it has awarded a $4.9 million contract to a Massachusetts-based firm for work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

The Navy expects that Stantec Consulting Services will complete architectural and engineering work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard by August 2022. The firm will design a flood basin for a dry dock.

The U.S. Navy last year announced it was planning nearly $33 million worth of repairs and upgrades to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an Independent, said that the contract will help prepare for later military construction at the shipyard.

Collins is a senior member of the Senate defense appropriations subcommittee and King is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.