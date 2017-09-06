Navy awards $4.9 million contract for work at shipyard
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 6, 2017
AUGUSTA, Maine — The U.S. Navy says it has awarded a $4.9 million contract to a Massachusetts-based firm for work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
The Navy expects that Stantec Consulting Services will complete architectural and engineering work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard by August 2022. The firm will design a flood basin for a dry dock.
The U.S. Navy last year announced it was planning nearly $33 million worth of repairs and upgrades to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an Independent, said that the contract will help prepare for later military construction at the shipyard.
Collins is a senior member of the Senate defense appropriations subcommittee and King is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Shipyard workers at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard successfully undock the Los Angeles-class submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751) in this 2011 file photo. The shipyard is a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command and is committed to maximizing the material readiness of the Fleet by ensuring every ship is ready to respond to the Navy's mission.
JIM CLEVELAND / U.S. NAVY
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
At least 20 people killed in mosque attack in Afghan capital
10 major Army bases honor Confederate generals, and there are no plans to change that
In a changing Arctic, a lone Coast Guard icebreaker maneuvers through ice, geopolitics
Top US military commander in Afghanistan finally gets his wish
Career submariner arrives in Japan to take helm of troubled 7th Fleet
Confederate monuments to stay at Gettysburg battlefield