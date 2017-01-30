Naval Station Newport to participate in annual Navy exercise
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 30, 2017
NEWPORT, R.I. — Naval Station Newport will join installations across the nation in an annual training exercise to better prepare Navy security forces.
Exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2017 will be conducted on naval installations beginning Monday.
Naval Station Newport says it's holding training events as part of the larger effort.
Officials say they want the public to know that the events are planned and are not in response to an emergency.
The exercise concludes Feb. 10.
The naval station says there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around the installation or delays in base access.
Local residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.
