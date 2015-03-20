Naval Base San Diego military police officer accused of raping teen
By DAVID HERNANDEZ | The San Diego Union-Tribune (Tribune News Service) | Published: September 23, 2017
A 21-year-old military police officer was arrested Thursday on suspicion of raping a girl he met through a cellphone app intended for teens, Oceanside police said Friday.
Isaiah Jackson is accused of creating a “Spotafriend” account, posing as a 17-year-old male, police said. The app is marketed to youth between 13 and 19 years old who want to meet other teenagers in their proximity.
Police allege Jackson and the 14-year-old victim chatted via the app for two days before they met at an undisclosed location where the assault occurred around midnight Sunday.
Detectives later identified the suspect as Jackson, an active-duty Navy military police officer stationed at Naval Base San Diego, police said.
Jackson was arrested about 11 p.m. and booked into jail on charges that include rape, police spokesman Tom Bussey said.
