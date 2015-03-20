Naval Academy previews service assignment event with 'Harry Potter' parody

Nothing goes together better than military and magic, right?

On Thursday, the midshipmen in the Class of 2017 will receive their service assignments following graduation this spring. To preview the important event, the academy debuted a "Harry Potter" parody video Tuesday to pay homage to the occasion.

The midshipmen submitted their preferences in late August. The assignments are based on a midshipman's aptitude, preference and requirements made by the Department of the Navy, the academy said.

In the magical world of "Harry Potter," the students of the wizardry school, Hogwarts, are sorted into houses when they first arrive. The learning communities — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin— differ based on personality type.

The almost four-minute long video mirrors many of the scenes from the series' first movie, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The midshipmen sheepishly make their way into the magical Bancroft Hall, where they wait in line to find out what their future will hold.

The video even includes special effects, where the magical Sorting Hat talks about his reasoning for each decision.

This isn't the first time midshipmen have tackled pop culture parodies. Last year, covered Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," which got more than 5 million views on YouTube.

And on Saturday, at the Navy vs. Tulsa game, midshipmen, cheerleaders and officers participated in the recent Internet fad, the #MannequinChallenge. The video has garnered more than 184,000 views.

