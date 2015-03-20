Naval Academy names Navy captain next commandant
By MEREDITH NEWMAN | The Capital (Tribune News Service) | Published: February 3, 2017
Capt. Robert Chadwick has been named the next commandant of midshipmen, the Naval Academy announced Thursday.
Chadwick, a 1991 academy alum, will be the academy's 87th commandant and replace Marine Col. Steve Liszewski this summer, according to a news release. Liszewski became the commandant in 2015, and the position is usually held for two years.
Liszewski's next assignment has not been announced.
The commandant is seen as the "dean of students" at the academy and is responsible for day-to-day conduct, military training and professional development of the mids. Chadwick is current the director of the Commander's Action Group of Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, the academy said.
"I have always considered the Naval Academy to be a lodestar for leadership development of our future Navy and Marine Corps junior officers," Chadwick said in the release. "I am truly honored to be entrusted with such a meaningful responsibility for their professional education."
Chadwick was born in Bethesda and grew up in a Navy family, the academy said. He has a master's degree in national security affairs and Middle Eastern studies from the Naval Postgraduate School and a master's degree in national security strategy from the National War College.
He has earned several awards throughout his career, including the Vice Admiral James Bond Stockdale Award for Inspirational Leadership.
