Naval Academy midshipmen to march in Trump inauguration parade

The Naval Academy's 13th Company will march in President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade, the academy announced Friday.

The 13th company, consisting of 91 midshipmen, were chosen to participate because of the group's status as the Brigade's Color Company for the fall semester, the academy said in a release. The presidential inauguration is Jan. 20 and the parade will be broadcast nationwide.

The Color Company status is a Naval Academy tradition, in which one of the 30 companies is recognized for its academic, athletic and military professional performance, the academy said.

The U.S. military has participated in the inauguration ceremonies since George Washington's first inauguration in 1789. Each branch of the military will be represented at the inauguration, and several high school military academies will participate in the parade.

The Naval Academy's 24th Company participated in President Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013.

The academy's 13th company is led by Midshipman 1st Class Jordan Figlioli, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, who said in the release that the company is "honored to participate in such an important event."

