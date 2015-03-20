National Training Center helps to prepare Fort Bliss brigade for deployment

Fort Bliss’ 1st Brigade Combat Team has been through the ultimate experience in Army training three times in the past 18 months and is now ready for its next mission.

The Ready First Brigade will send about 1,500 of its 4,000 soldiers to Afghanistan in January in an advise, train and assist role during a nine-month deployment.

The Stryker brigade recently wrapped up its most recent train-up by sending 3,200 of its soldiers to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. The rotation lasted from mid-October to shortly before Thanksgiving.

The brigade also went to NTC in June 2015 and to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La., in January 2016.

“The brigade is more than ready for the missions the Army has assigned to us,” said brigade commander Col. Eric S. Strong, who is from Syracuse, N.Y.

“It is about sustained readiness,” Strong added. “This brigade is the most well-trained brigade in the Army.”

During its latest rotation at NTC, Ready First was joined by soldiers from Fort Bliss’ 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and from a tank company from 2nd Brigade’s 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, which is also from Fort Bliss.

Another 1,800 soldiers from all over the Army joined them at NTC, and Ready First put together a task force with very little advance notice.

Going to NTC is designed to test soldiers of all ranks and put them up against a thinking, dedicated opposing force. NTC also features a staff of observer-coach-trainers, who run the exercise and provide feedback to the participants.

The brigade and its subordinate units also participated in four days of live-fire training while at NTC this fall.

“This was all about building lethal platoons and companies and then moving on to develop the staff and leaders,” Strong said.

The brigade got very few breaks during two hard-core weeks of training out in what is simply known as "The Box" at Fort Irwin.

The experience was “great for us as leaders,” Strong said.

“We have to constantly prioritize what is going on,” Strong said. “While you are trying to regenerate from a previous battle and prepare for the next one, you still have that local security fight. It is there to replicate the environments you could very well find yourself in” when deployed.

Pfc. Robert Wheeler, of Bradenton, Fla., went on the brigade’s rotation to NTC this fall and on its rotation to JRTC at Fort Polk in January.

“It is definitely a test,” said Wheeler, who serves as the driver for the platoon leader for Headquarters Platoon, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment.

“At the end of the day, it’s why we joined,” Wheeler said. “You know you will have periods where you don’t get sleep and you don’t get food or are eating food that you may not like. It just makes us all the more ready.”

Pfc. Natasha Campos is a supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment.

Campos, from Brownsville, Texas, said she served above her paygrade at NTC and was responsible for handing out and checking back in expensive Army equipment.

“It’s pretty hectic,” she said. “You just have to get the job done. There is no sleep. You don’t have time for yourself. You just keep rolling.”

Both Wheeler and Campos said the NTC rotation has absolutely prepared the brigade for its upcoming mission to Afghanistan.

Maj. Chip Gaylord, the executive officer for 1st Brigade, said he saw the brigade’s leaders and soldiers grow during this latest trip to NTC.

NTC tests soldiers and units under the stress of realistic combat scenarios, said Gaylord, from North Augusta, S.C.

"You see what you are good at and what you are weak at,” Gaylord said. “You can’t hide anything at NTC. It will all come out. That is what is great about NTC.”

