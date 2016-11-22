National security adviser: Campaign was warfare

RIPON, Wis. — President-elect Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser, Michael Flynn, says the recent election was a "political revolution" for the country and that a "grand strategy" needs to be developed for the rest of the century, particularly in global affairs.

Speaking to an overflow crowd of faculty and students at Ripon College Monday, Flynn equated the recent campaign to warfare and said there were many times he would rather be fighting al-Qaida in Iraq.

During a question-and-answer period, Flynn asked that TV news cameras be turned off. He was asked about how the U.S. should deal with Bashar al-Asad's regime in Syria. Flynn said one of the big questions will be how to hold the leader accountable.