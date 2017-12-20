National Guardsman admits threatening Pence
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 20, 2017
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A National Guardsman has admitted that he threatened to kill Vice President Mike Pence before his visit to Pennsylvania for the annual commemoration of the Flight 93 crash on Sept. 11.
The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reports that William Robert Dunbar pleaded guilty Tuesday. The 23-year-old Berlin, Pa., man now faces up to five years in prison when he's sentenced.
Authorities say Dunbar was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center on Sept. 8 when he said, "If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the vice president." Witnesses said they contacted commanding officers after they heard Dunbar make the threat twice.
Authorities say Dunbar initially denied making the statement but eventually admitted saying it.
Pence's appearance went ahead as scheduled.
