National Guard to clean up old rifle range munitions site

WINDHAM, Conn. (Tribune News Service) — The Army National Guard is taking steps to clean up a Cold War- era rifle range that is still contaminated with bullets.

The munitions response site is a 4.4- acre site located on the northwest portion of property currently owned by Builders Concrete East LLC.

The site was used exclusively by the Army National Guard and is now a non-Department of Defense Non-Operational Defense Site.

The area was used between 1945 and 1970 for shooting drills.

"Potential small arms munitions used were .22 caliber, .30 caliber, 5.56 millimeter, 7.62 mm, .38 caliber and .45 caliber cartridge munitions," an Army National Guard report reads.

The site was used for training during the Vietnam, Korean and Cold War times.

Now, the Army National Guard is investigating and remediating any contamination that may have occurred during this time.

"There were some elevated metal levels in the areas that the bullets were fired into," Connecticut Military Department Environmental Program Manager Robert Dollak said.

