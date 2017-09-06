National Guard plane, crew return from Harvey mission
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 6, 2017
WILMINGTON, Del. — Some members of the Delaware National Guard sent to Texas to assist with Harvey relief efforts have returned.
The guard said in a news release Tuesday that the C-130 aircraft and flight crew that were dispatched Aug. 29 returned over the weekend.
The release says missions included transporting 31 emergency aid personnel, more than 24 tons of cargo and evacuating 214 people to safety.
Approximately 30 Delaware National Guard troops are still deployed to assist with the effort. One team is in Fort Worth, Texas, assisting with medical support missions. Other soldiers and airmen are helping staff the National Guard Bureau's Operations Center near Washington, D.C.
