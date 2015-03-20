National Guard members allowed back at Capitol after they were banished to a parking garage

This screenshot from a video obtained by the Washington Post purports to show hundreds of National Guardsmen in Washington D.C. who were forced out of a Capitol cafeteria and into a parking garage.

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of National Guard members forced from the U.S. Capitol in Washington and into a parking garage Thursday night were allowed to return indoors to rest, defense officials said Friday, after photos of soldiers laying on concrete prompted outrage from lawmakers.

The abrupt transfer came Thursday afternoon with no explanation, two soldiers told The Washington Post. The troops were using space at the Capitol to relax in between guard shifts, but relocating to the parking garage put them in close quarters with moving cars, exhaust fumes, few toilets and troops potentially infected with the coronavirus, the soldiers said.

The National Guard said Thursday the Capitol Police moved the Guard members off the grounds as foot traffic from lawmakers and other officials increased in the area, but that was contradicted by Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman, who said in a statement Friday that "police did not instruct the National Guard to vacate the Capitol Building facilities."

National Guard officials did not resolve the contradiction in a Friday statement, but denied allegations made on social media that the request originated from lawmakers.

"Our understanding is that the unfortunate request for the National Guard to be relocated was made without the knowledge of the Congressional members," said Wayne Hall, a spokesman for the National Guard Bureau. "This morning, all of the break areas used by the National Guard on duty at the Capitol are inside buildings."

The Guard members have hotel rooms, but soldiers are on duty for a day or two, working shifts a few hours at a time and cannot easily return to their hotels, many of which are in Virginia and Maryland. So they nap wherever they can — on concrete, indoor tennis courts or on carpeted floors.

Two soldiers who spoke to The Post estimated at least hundreds of troops were moved to the garage as officials struggle to find places to put thousands of service members. Nearly 26,000 National Guard members arrived after the Jan 6 Capitol riot to help secure Wednesday's presidential inauguration. More than 10,000 remain on duty, while 15,000 others were slated to return home in the coming days, defense officials said Thursday.

"I've ordered the immediate return of all New Hampshire National Guard from Washington DC. They did an outstanding job serving our nation's capital in a time of strife and should be graciously praised, not subject to substandard conditions," New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday in a tweet, though it is unclear if troops from his state were already slated to return.

The two soldiers, who are noncommissioned officers in the Maryland National Guard, said troops inhaled exhaust fumes, shared few toilets with hundreds of soldiers and struggled to sleep under the harsh fluorescent lights.

"I've never in my entire career felt like I've been booted onto the curb and told, 'Figure it out on your own,' " said one of the soldiers, who said he served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with reporters.

"This is absurd," said the other soldier, who said one of his men was nearly struck by a car.

Some Guard members said the conditions were not as bad as suggested on social media. One member from the Wisconsin National Guard said they have rested in the garage between their shifts for days. It is uncomfortable, but there are not many places to easily put thousands of soldiers in the District, he said.

Lawmakers, in response to news stories from Politico and other news outlets, channeled outrage on Twitter. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., an Army veteran who served in Iraq, said Thursday night the Guard members were sent back to the Capitol complex. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., also an Army veteran who served in Iraq, said Capitol Police officers apologized to the troops.

"I have told those who run the security of the Capitol that it can never happen again, and I pledge to every National Guard member that it will not happen again," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said from the Senate floor Friday.

Both Maryland soldiers said austere quarters are realities of the profession. But these conditions, they said, unnecessarily hamstring their duties. Their spaces have few electrical outlets to charge smartphones, they said, which are used for mission planning and to keep in contact with one another.

"As Congress is in session and increased foot traffic and business is being conducted, U.S. Capitol Police asked the troops to move their rest area outside of the Capitol. They were temporarily relocated to the Thurgood Marshall Judicial Center garage with heat and restroom facilities," said Capt. Edwin Nieves, a D.C. National Guard spokesman.

One portable toilet used by soldiers was overflowing onto the sidewalk, a photo obtained by The Post shows.

Both Maryland soldiers said the coronavirus is raging among National Guard members. One said he personally knows several soldiers who have been infected.

The soldier laughed when asked by a reporter to describe the protocols in place to mitigate spread of the virus.

"There's none," he said. "We are on top of each other all day, every day. We've given up."

Nieves did not return a request for comment about coronavirus protocols.

Some lawmakers offered their offices in the wake of viral photos of Guard members on concrete floors.

"Yeah this is not okay," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted. "My office is free this week to any service members who'd like to use it for a break or take nap on the couch. We'll stock up on snacks for you all too."

But one of the soldiers said he doubted the motivations of politicians eager to score public relations wins, noting that lawmakers were happy to take photos of themselves delivering pizza after photos of sleeping soldiers in the Capitol went viral.

"Now I feel like a wet paper towel," he said. "You wiped me down and threw me away."

The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe contributed to this report

