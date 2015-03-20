National Guard helps fulfill young boy's wish to become a soldier

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Young Christopher Murawski's family has a deep military tradition dating all the way back to the turn of the last century so it is only natural that he would want to be a soldier some day.

Unfortunately, a medical condition will prevent him from serving his country, but Thursday, he got to experience what it feels like to be a soldier.

"It was so much fun," the 9-year-old third-grader said at a special celebration just for him at American Legion Post 20 in Plattsburgh.

Christopher, a student at Keeseville Elementary School, was diagnosed with stage 4 hepatoblastoma (liver cancer) when he was just 9 months old. Doctors worked to save his life, but he needed a liver transplant.

At the tender age of 13 months, Murawski got a new liver in a delicate procedure at Columbia Medical Center in New York City.

"He was waiting for a liver, and they moved him up to the top of the list because he was so severe," said Christopher's grandfather Christopher Stanley Murawski, a U.S. Army veteran.

The chemotherapy Christopher had to endure when he was so little affected his hearing, and he has to wear two hearing aids now, but other than that, he has been eight years in remission and doing well.

"He is a normal nine-year-old kid who is a pain in the neck, and that is exactly the way I want him to be," his grandfather said.

Since he was a toddler, Christopher, who goes by the nickname Moose or Moosie, has handled his situation well. He medicates himself daily with the anti-rejection drugs he must take the rest of his life and goes about his business.

"He really is remarkable, the way he has adapted," Grandpa said.

But the boy hit a pretty rough patch the past six weeks or so as his blood work showed signs that his liver was not functioning properly.

The problem was discovered during his annual visit to check on the transplant.

Numerous trips Boston Children's Hospital and back have been difficult for the family, and there are more in store in the coming weeks.

But they soldier on.

"That's the hardest part for any cancer survivor — the rate of testing you must go through all the time," Grandpa said. "Then all of a sudden you get a bad number."

Christopher's great-grandfather Theodore Martin Murawski was a veteran who was at Pearl Harbor that fateful day Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attack catapulted the United States into World War II.

His grandfather served, as have several other family members.

Christopher's mom, Kathryn Murawski is a member of the Vermont Air National Guard.

Other National Guard members saw a Go Fund Me page, Miracles for Moose, set up by family members to help with travel expenses and kicked into action.

Staff Sgt. Patty Austin, a Plattsburgh-area native who serves in the National Guard in the Albany area, wanted to do something nice for the young boy.

She got permission from her commander to organize a special day for Christopher, complete with giving him a military uniform, some rifle training and, of course, some early Christmas presents.

Gifts of all sorts, including a Play Station, were donated by Toys Are Us, and members of the National Guard and veterans from Post 20 attended Christopher's party in Plattsburgh.

They put him through some rifle drills, made him do push ups (he did 25 easily), and taught him some basic commands.

The wrapping paper didn't stand a chance as Christopher and his 5-year-old sister, Clara, dug into their gifts as grateful family members watched and recorded the event for posterity.

The National Guard is well known for responding to natural disasters, but Christopher's special day fit right in with their mission.

"Just because this wasn't a natural disaster that doesn't mean that this family hasn't been displaced in some way, and we wanted to help them," Austin said.

Christopher's mom was overwhelmed by what her brothers and sisters of the National Guard did for her family.

"Even though I am in the Vermont Guard and they are from New York, we are still all family," she said. "They are just amazing for coming here and doing all of this."

The day was rounded out with some holiday songs performed by Austin's grandfather Ron Wood, a longtime North Country Santa Claus, and then a trip for pizza.

"This has just been wonderful," Christopher's mom said. "I kept this a secret from him, but I never expected all of this."



