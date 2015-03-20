N.C. city plans for no-cost mental health clinic aimed at military community

A nationwide network of no-cost military family mental health clinics will open a location in Fayetteville, N.C. next year.

The Cohen Veterans Network, funded by billionaire Steven A. Cohen, is looking for a local partner and location for the clinic, which would open in June, officials said.

Last week, Anthony Hassan, president and CEO of the Cohen Veterans Network, and other leaders visited Fayetteville as they look to finalize details for the clinic.

He said Fayetteville was a natural choice as the Cohen Veterans Network looks to expand from its five clinics in New York, San Antonio, Dallas, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

"We're building this organization from the ground up," Hassan said, detailing the organization's plans to open nine clinics in 2017 while on pace to grow to a network of 25 clinics by 2019.

Most of the clinics will be in military communities. Hassan said the organization was committed to making the community outside Fort Bragg one of the first.

"How could we not come to Fayetteville?" he said. "People here get it and they want this. We're to fill a gap - we're here to help."

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic will be operated by a yet-to-be-decided local partner.

The Cohen Veterans Network will supply the funding. Hassan said it also will help dictate how the clinic operates, the type of people it hires and the look and location of the clinic itself.

It also will provide an electronic records system that will tie the clinic to the rest of the network and offer support in the form of research and best practices from across the network.

At the same time, Hassan said the clinic shouldn't be a carbon copy of those in other parts of the country.

"This is your clinic," he said. "What I'm looking for is a trusted partner with the capacity for care and a connection to the military community."

The goal, Hassan said, is to create a trustworthy place where veterans and their families feel comfortable.

"We want to take off all the barriers to care," he said.

The care will be free and confidential, he said. And transportation and day care services will be provided to patients who need them.

Once open, officials expect the Fayetteville clinic to employ between 20 and 30 people. It could serve between 700 and 1,000 patients each year.

No insurance is required, Hassan said. And the expected wait between an intake screening and a first appointment is expected to be one week.

The clinic's eligibility requirements will allow many who do not qualify for government care to seek mental health help. That includes veterans discharged under less than honorable conditions and the parents, spouses, partners, children and caretakers of veterans, who account for about 35 percent of all Cohen Veterans Network clients.

The clinic will not immediately see active-duty service members, but Hassan said that may change. He said family members of troops on active duty will be eligible for care.

News of the proposed clinic has been met with excitement by community leaders.

"It sounds fantastic," said John Freudenberg, the government and military affairs liaison for the Partnership for Children of Cumberland County. "It's tremendous."

Freudenberg said the Cohen Veterans Network could close a large gap in services created by an overloaded VA system.

And bringing in a new resource that isn't tied to the government and can help change the attitude toward care could be huge, he said.

"It's exactly what's required," Freudenberg said. "It's exactly what's needed."

Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson said the clinic would be a natural fit for a community with so many ties to the military.

He added that he believes the clinic could have an immediate impact once it opens and will save lives.

"They could logistically locate almost anywhere," Robertson said. "I'm excited they're going to be here."

Hassan and Michael Niekamp, vice president of finance and compliance for the Cohen Veterans Network, met with potential partners and toured potential clinic locations as part of their visit last week.

Hassan is a veteran himself, having spent 11 years in the Army and another 14 years in the Air Force.

A licensed clinical social worker, he's helping to build the Cohen Veterans Network on behalf of one of the richest men in America.

Cohen, a hedge fund manager and founder of Point72 Asset Management, has a fortune valued at $13 billion, according to Forbes.

Cohen has committed at least $305 million to the Cohen Veterans Network and Cohen Biosciences, which is working on scientific research related to post-traumatic stress.

Hassan said the two efforts will work hand-in-hand, with a single goal of improving mental health care by implementing new therapies and advancing research in mental health fields.

"He doesn't just want to provide care, he wants to advance the care," Hassan said.

The commitment in Fayetteville will account for anywhere between $6 million and $15 million over three years.

Hassan said that more than the value, the gift is a "wonderful opportunity to make a difference."



