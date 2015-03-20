Museum's podcast explores Battleship North Carolina's decorated history
By HUNTER INGRAM | Star-News | Published: October 27, 2020
WILMINGTON, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — When the Battleship North Carolina was in active service during World War II, it relied on the airwaves to learn about news from the frontlines.
Seven decades later, the battleship museum's staff is relying on the airwaves once again to share the celebrated vessel's history with a new podcast called The Showboat Podcast.
The new program is hosted by
In the first episode, which is available now, Booker takes listeners back to 1961 to chart the arrival of the battleship in
"The podcast lets us share the Battleship's story, past and present, with more people, many of whom may not be able to visit right now," Booker said in a statement. "It also lets us share interviews and oral histories in a way that makes them available to anyone, anywhere with access to a digital device. Future podcasts will explore preserving an 80-year-old vessel, how the ship serves a wide community today, both civilian and military, and even music's role on
The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and
Earlier this year, the battleship received a NC CARES Humanities Relief Grant from the
The Battleship North Carolina previously appeared on the StarNews' local history podcast
