Museum of the Marine adds new monument

The bronze Eagle, Globe, and Anchor at the Museum of the Marine park presentation ceremony in Lejeune Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville, N.C., April 30, 2016.

The Museum of the Marine unveiled its second monument Thursday within Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

The Marine Corps Interrogator Translator Teams monument is made from a 38,000 piece of granite with a plaque affixed to one side noting the history of the ITTs and on the other side names of ITT Marines who died in combat etched into the stone, organizers previously told The Daily News.

At a glance

The Museum of the Marine will be centrally located near Camp Lejeune, situated on over three acres of land within the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in downtown Jacksonville near Lejeune Boulevard and Montford Landing Road.

While the museum is a work in progress, it's still possible to go and enjoy a walk in a pleasant setting.

Phase I of construction, a Reflection and Celebration Park has been completed and was dedicated in May 2016 and features the world’s largest bronze Eagle, Globe and Anchor sculpture, standing at a staggering 13-feet high with an 11-foot wingspread and weighing in at 2,500 pounds.

What's next

Fundraising efforts are an ongoing endeavor in order to have sufficient capital on hand when construction occurs, according to the museum's website.

Once completed, organizers hope the museum will be a showcase for the town, region and the country as it commemorates the legacy of the Marines and sailors who served in the Carolinas, according to its website. The Museum will host a variety of formal and informal events, from promotion, reenlistment and retirement ceremonies, to reunions, educational workshops and other special offerings.

Highlights will include a Great Hall, an Orientation Theater, a Corps and Communities Gallery, a World Warriors Gallery, a Today, Tomorrow and Beyond Gallery, a Changing Gallery, and an Outdoor Reflective Area and Courtyard. The Museum of the Marine will welcome, inspire and intrigue thousands of visitors each year.

———

©2017 The Daily News (Jacksonville, N.C.)

Visit The Daily News (Jacksonville, N.C.) at www.jdnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.