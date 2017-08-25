Museum display in western Michigan honors military dogs
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 25, 2017
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A museum display in western Michigan is honoring military dogs.
The Muskegon Chronicle reports the exhibit is at the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum and is housed at the WWII-era warship in Muskegon. Ron Morzfeld, museum manager, notes the dogs are military veterans and their "courage and sacrifice need to be honored and remembered."
The exhibit has been in the works for more than a year and was finished in time to honor Cena, a 10-year-old black lab that received a hero's farewell last month before being euthanized. The cancer-stricken dog served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines.
A procession with Jeep convoys is planned before a funeral Saturday with military honors for Cena at the Michigan War Dog Memorial in the southeastern Michigan community of South Lyon.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Tillerson, Mattis insist military options remain for North Korea
Texas prepares as Harvey strengthens to Category 2 storm
Trump says he is considering pardon for former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio
Littoral combat ship successfully tests ship-killing missile off Guam
First responders in 3 states under investigation for allegedly mocking Charlottesville violence
10 major Army bases honor Confederate generals, and there are no plans to change that