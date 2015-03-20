Murder conviction upheld in 2008 death of Fort Bliss girl

A woman's murder conviction in her goddaughter’s death was upheld by an appeals court earlier this month despite claims that graphic autopsy photos and an emotional juror “prejudiced her right to a fair trial,” documents state.

Shawntrell Dawkins, 37, was sentenced to 33 years in prison by a jury in 2013 after the same jurors convicted her of murder in the death of Milanya Harris, 2, in April 2008.

Her husband, Nakia Dawkins, a former Army staff sergeant at Fort Bliss, also was convicted in the girl's death. He was found guilty of injury to a child and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Milanya was left in the care of the couple after her mother was deployed to an Army post in Germany. They were Milanya’s godparents and were supposed to keep her and her brother until their mother was situated in Germany.

However, the mother, Sheree Harris, was then deployed to Iraq, granted power of attorney for both children to the couple and was sending them $954 a month in child support, according to court testimony.

Shawntrell Dawkins’ lawyers appealed the conviction, claiming that 23 autopsy photos shown during the trial “prejudiced her right to a fair trial because the pictures were irrelevant or, alternatively, substantially more prejudicial than probative — so much so that jurors began openly weeping,” according to the court documents.

The photos showed Milanya’s body at different points during an autopsy performed by El Paso County Medical Examiner Dr. Juan Contin.

Contin ruled in his autopsy report that Milanya suffered a hemorrhage, a subdural hematoma, swelling of the brain and 10 bruises underneath her scalp, according to court records. He also found blood in her spinal fluid.

He added that “40 percent of Milanya’s body was covered with “innumerable” bruises and abrasions,” court records state.

In his report, Contin ruled that Milanya died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

During Contin’s testimony, 409th District Judge Sam Medrano Jr. ordered a break in the trial and sent the jury to a break room.

“The Court indicated it was taking a break during the direct examination of Dr. Juan Contin,” Medrano told both defense lawyers and state prosecutors during the break, according to court transcripts. “What was actually occurring is that juror number five had begun weeping loudly. And the Court thought best to take a break.”

Defense lawyer Stuart Leeds argued that the actions of juror five and other jurors who also were crying tainted the objectivity of the jury.

“We still have some concepts of fundamental fairness in this courthouse,” Leeds replied to Medrano during the break without the jury present. “I am asking for a mistrial at this time. There is no way that my client can get a fair trial from this jury anymore. It is over for her. Juror number five had her head down.”

He added, “Juror number five is crying — weeping with her head down, not looking at the evidence. As they walked to the jury room she is sobbing hysterically so that you can hear her in the back of the courtroom. This is not the first time this happened in the case. Although this is the most egregious time. And her conduct has tainted the rest of the jury as far as my client is concerned. I move for a mistrial.”

Medrano denied Leeds’ motion for a mistrial.

Dawkins’ appeal, filed by her new attorney, Patrick Lara, “contends that in light of the jury’s emotional reactions, prejudice was obvious and the trial court should have granted a mistrial.”

The Texas Eighth District Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction and sentencing on Oct. 14. The justices ruled that the district court did not abuse its discretion in denying a mistrial after the emotional outburst by the juror.

“There is no evidence of prejudice in the record, and as such, we defer to the trial court’s discretionary decision in light of the fact that it was in an appreciably better position to determine the atmosphere of the courtroom and the effect the juror’s weeping actually had,” appeals court Justice Yvonne T. Rodriguez wrote in the court’s official ruling.

Dawkins’ appeal also claims that the evidence presented by state prosecutors was insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she committed the crime.

The appeals court ruled that while there was “no direct evidence in the record that would conclusively establish she inflicted the fatal blow,” there was enough circumstantial evidence to uphold the murder conviction.

Along with Contin’s testimony, key evidence presented at the trial included video statements given to El Paso Police Department officers from both Shawntrell Dawkins and Nakia Dawkins.

Nakia Dawkins, 37, originally told officers that he beat Milanya as punishment, including when she urinated and defecated on the floor, according to testimony.

He then testified in his 2009 trial that he misled officers in an attempt to protect his wife. He added that he often fought with his wife over the alleged beatings.

Shawntrell Dawkins initially told police that Milanya had fallen down the stairs of their apartment in the 7900 block of Viscount Blvd.

Police were then called to the scene and took Milanya to R.E. Thomason General Hospital, now University Medical Center of El Paso, where she later died. Doctors at the hospital, along with Contin’s autopsy report, stated that the fatal injuries could not have occurred due to a fall, according to court documents and testimony.

Shawntrell Dawkins later pleaded guilty in June 2013 to one count of injury to a child involving Milanya's 4-year-old brother. She was sentenced to five years in prison on that count.

Nakia Dawkins also pleaded guilty to one count of injury to a child involving injuries sustained by Milanya's brother. He was sentenced to five years in prison in that case.



———

©2016 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.