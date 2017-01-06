Multiple people shot, killed at Fort Lauderdale airport
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 6, 2017
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities say multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon's shooting.
On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an "ongoing incident" in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.
Miami area television stations reported that at least six people were shot. News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.
Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."
There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area.— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017
I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
