Moving to Canada if your candidate loses the election? You probably can’t, due to coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — Every presidential election brings a rash of celebrities and upset voters threatening to move out of the country if their candidate doesn’t win. But this year is different.

USA Today points out that if you’re planning to move to Canada because President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden loses the 2020 contest, you probably can’t — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travel since March to slow the spread of Covid-19. Exceptions include trade goods, essential workers (including airline crews and military personnel), accredited diplomats, and citizens returning home, but restrictions remain and those that do get access must provide contact information, undergo a health screening at their airport if flying, and provide the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) with their plans for Canada’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month that Canada will keep the border closed as long as coronavirus cases remain elevated in the United States.

“We have committed to keeping Canadians safe and we keep extending the border closures because the States is not in a place where we would feel comfortable reopening those borders,” he said. “We will continue to make sure that Canadian safety is top of mind when we move forward. We see the cases in the United States and elsewhere around the world, and we need to continue to keep these border controls in place.”

It’s unclear when the U.S. will get the coronavirus under control. New confirmed cases have surged 45% over the past two weeks to a record 7-day average of 86,352. More than 232,000 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in the U.S., and experts say 100,000 more deaths are possible in the next three months.

However, USA Today reports your chances of moving to Canada one day could actually improve as immigration applications have fallen dramatically in the pandemic. The IRCC says it’s prioritizing certain groups, such as frontline medical workers who make asylum claims or those with French-language proficiency.

“To compensate for the shortfall and ensure Canada has the workers it needs to fill crucial labor market gaps and remain competitive on the world stage, the 2021 to 2023 levels plan aims to continue welcoming immigrants at a rate of about 1% of the population of Canada, including 401,000 permanent residents in 2021, 411,000 in 2022 and 421,000 in 2023," the IRCC said last week. "The previous plan set targets of 351,000 in 2021 and 361,000 in 2022.”

If you are interested in moving to Canada, you must first register with the IRCC at https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/application/register.html. After that, you’ll have to fill out an application, provide documentation — and probably wait a long while.

