Most federal employees will get the whole day off with pay on Dec. 24

WASHINGTON — Most federal employees will get a full day off with pay on Dec. 24 under an order from President Donald Trump that follows a tradition of presidents excusing employees from work on that day when the Christmas Day federal holiday falls on a Friday.

"All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Thursday, December 24, 2020, the day before Christmas Day," the order says.

Like similar past orders, the directive gives agencies discretion to require that certain offices remain open and that certain employees must work as regularly scheduled "for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need." The past practice has been that those employees generally will be entitled to a pay add-on called holiday pay, which doubles their salary for the day.

That consideration and other details, such as how the order affects those not regularly scheduled to work on that day, typically are addressed in follow-up guidance from the Office of Personnel Management that had not been issued as of Monday morning.

It has been a common practice of presidents going back decades to grant paid time off-"excused absence," in government personnel lingo-around the Christmas Day holiday in most years.

The pattern has been to grant a full day off to make four-day weekends when the 25th falls on a Tuesday or a Thursday; a half-day when it falls on a Wednesday, a Friday or a Saturday; and no time off when it falls on a Sunday or a Monday, when the federal holiday is observed on Monday.

However, Trump broke with that pattern last year when he granted a full day off on Tuesday the 24th. In his prior two years, he had followed more standard practices by allowing no extra time off in 2017 when the holiday fell on a Monday and a full day off on the 24th when the holiday fell on a Tuesday.

