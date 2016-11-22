Most expensive destroyer in Navy history breaks down
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 22, 2016
The most expensive destroyer ever built for the Navy suffered an engineering problem in the Panama Canal and had to be towed to a berth in Panama.
U.S. Third Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Ryan Perry says a vice admiral has directed the USS Zumwalt to remain at ex-Naval Station Rodman in Panama to address the issues. The ship was built at Bath Iron Works in Maine.
Perry says the timeline for repairs is still being determined and the schedule for the ship will remain flexible to enable testing and evaluation.
The ship is in the midst of transit to a new homeport in San Diego.
The 610-foot-long warship has an angular shape to minimize its radar signature. It cost more than $4.4 billion.
The ship was commissioned in October in Maryland.
