More than 220,000 without power in South Carolina after Irma
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 12, 2017
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Irma no longer exists but she left plenty of problems in South Carolina.
More than 220,000 customers were without electricity early Tuesday. Duke Energy reported the biggest problems with 100,000 customers without service. The biggest problems were in Anderson and Greenville counties.
The South Carolina Electric Cooperatives report that about 63,000 customers are without service. The biggest problems are in Oconee and Charleston counties.
South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. had 58,000 customers without service early Tuesday. The major problems were in Charleston and Beaufort counties.
Many schools in South Carolina were closed or were opening on a delayed schedule Tuesday.
At least one person died. Fifty-seven-year-old Charles Saxon was killed Monday afternoon by a tree limb while clearing debris outside his home in Calhoun Falls.
