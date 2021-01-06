More National Guard troops are activated as Trump supporters force their way into US Capitol

National Guard troops were activated Wednesday to help federal law enforcement ward off a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, breaking windows and forcing a halt to proceedings to certify the presidential election results.

It was not immediately clear how the Guard troops would be employed or precisely how many would be activated, as Guard officials declined to provide specific details about the sudden activations. Trump backers, who echoed the president’s unsubstantiated claims of mass election fraud, entered the building Wednesday afternoon as both chambers of Congress were voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Live video from the scene showed Trump supporters fighting with police, breaking windows and entering chambers of Congress after security officials had removed lawmakers amid the violence. One person was reported shot during the incident.

About 340 D.C. National Guard troops had been activated on Monday to support crowd and traffic control for the pro-Trump rallies on Wednesday, which officials feared could turn violent.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Wednesday that the Defense Department had approved a request to activate additional D.C. Guard troops, an announcement that came hours after the mob descended on the U.S. Capitol.

“Acting [Defense] Secretary [Christopher] Miller has been in contact with congressional leadership, and [Army] Secretary [Ryan] McCarthy has been working with the D.C. government,” Hoffman said in a statement. “The law enforcement response will be led by the Department of Justice.”

While state National Guards can be activated by governors, the D.C. Guard falls under McCarthy’s authority.

The entire D.C. National Guard -- some 1,300 troops -- were expected to be activated by Wednesday night, said a defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. A D.C. Guard spokeswoman declined to provide details of any new missions being assigned to the city’s National Guard.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday that he would send some of his National Guard into Washington to help with the response. A Virginia National Guard spokesman, Cotton Puryear, declined to provide how many troops would be activated, where they would be sent or what they would be assigned to do. Puryear cited security concerns.

Defense officials would not say whether National Guard troops would be armed or wear protective equipment. The initial 340 troops activated earlier this week were deployed without firearms or other weapons and without body armor.

