Moody Air Force Base pilots eject before plane crashes during training flight

Two pilots from Moody Air Force Base ejected during a training flight shortly before the plane crashed Monday afternoon, officials said.

The A-29A Super Tucano aircraft was in the middle of a routine training flight when the two pilots from the 81st Fighter Squadron had to eject, Moody officials said.

The pilots are safe, a base spokesman said in a press release.

“Both pilots have been recovered and are being medically evaluated for any injuries,” Moody Public Affairs said.

Emergency responders are at the scene and the incident is under investigation, the Air Force said. The air force base said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Moody asked the public to avoid the scene of the crash due to potential safety hazards.

The A-29s were used in a Moody program to train Afghan pilots. They are described as small, light and quiet, designed to operate in high temperatures and extremely rugged terrain.

