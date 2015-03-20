Moody Air Force Base changes conceal carry policy

Moody Air Force Base changed its conceal carry policy, allowing for privately owned guns to be secured in vehicles on base during the duty day.

The policy applies to any active duty or active reserve military individual, Air National Guard or Department of Defense civilian or dependent, 21 years and older, Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf stated.

The individuals must be permanently assigned to Moody Air Force Base and have a Georgia weapons carry license permit or a weapons carry permit from a state with reciprocity to Georgia. Individuals who qualify must also gain approval from their commander.

Privately owned weapons may be temporarily transported and stored in a privately owned vehicle in accordance with federal law, Department of Defense regulations and State of Georgia carry laws, Wolf said.

Open carry is still not authorized on base. The weapon must be locked in the vehicle's glove box or another lockable console, such as a lockable weapons case, according to a Moody Air Force Base concealed carry video. The vehicle must then also be locked.

The weapon must be registered with the 23rd Security Forces Squadron Armory, the video stated. Weapon registration information is available by calling (229) 257-4375.

Individuals with a privately owned weapon on base must immediately inform security forces officers if stopped by them, according to the Moody Air Force Base video.

