Moody AFB Airmen in fatal wreck identified

HAHIRA — The names of three Moody Air Force Base airmen who were involved in a fatal crash in Georgia on Saturday have been released.

At 1:30 a.m., a silver Mazda was traveling east on Coleman Road in Lowndes County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. All three occupants of the car were airmen at the base, according to a Moody AFB press release.

The driver of the Mazda was identified as Joshua Ryan Stephenson, 29, of California, the GSP said.

The Mazda ran off the road, overcorrected, struck a tree and overturned, coming to rest in a ditch, the patrol said.

Stephenson and a front-seat passenger, Abbott Joshua Dale, 26, of Illinois, were airlifted to Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville.

A rear-seat passenger, Sara Elizabeth Toy, 22, of Moody AFB, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the GSP.

The crash is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

Charges are pending completion of the investigation and toxicology results, according to the GSP.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

