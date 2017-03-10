Montana veterans faced health referral delays half the time

The VA Montana Health Care System at Fort Harrison in this undated photo.

HELENA, Mont. — A report finds that Montana veterans referred to health specialists in 2015 faced delays in getting appointments or receiving needed medical services nearly half the time.

Friday's report from the Department of Veterans Affairs Inspector General's Office found four patients may have been harmed by the delays.

Investigators inspected the VA Montana Healthcare System at Fort Harrison in Helena at the request of U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines.

They found almost 26,000 delays out of 51,941 referrals — also called consults — ordered in 2015.

VA Montana spokesman Mike Garcia says the backlog of referrals has been reduced since 2015, but 500 to 700 referrals are still generated every day in the VA Montana system.

Garcia says a delayed appointment does not mean a patient's been harmed.