Montana officials move to protect military training at Fort Harrison

An expansion to the policy for managing new housing in the Helena Valley that aims to protect military training at Montana's Fort Harrison earned a nod of approval Tuesday night from an advisory panel.

The Helena/Lewis and Clark County Consolidated Planning Board in a 7-1 vote, with John Benoit dissenting, agreed to recommend a chapter be added to the recently adopted Helena Valley Area Plan.

The recommended addition to the growth policy, which came from a recently completed Joint Land Use Study that looked at how military operations affected nearby civilian areas, will go to the county commission for possible inclusion to the policy as chapter seven.

This proposed addition is designed to address the potential for conflicts between Fort Harrison and new construction. The fort, which consists of 6,730 acres, is about one mile from the western edge of city limits.

While the addition to the growth policy examines land in Lewis and Clark County, it also acknowledges traffic between the fort and the Limestone Hills Training Area in Broadwater County.

Sharon Haugen, the city's community development director, was the sole speaker during the planning board's public hearing and thanked Fort Harrison's staff for its work on the proposed growth policy addition.

She also noted that the city has an ordinance on outdoor lighting, although it has not adopted standards.

While new subdivisions could be subject to the sounds of gunfire and other noises associated with military training, outdoor lighting is also a concern for the fort.

Outdoor lighting can impair the ability to train helicopter pilots in the use of night vision equipment, representatives of the fort have said.

Among issues addressed in the proposed addition to the growth policy are compatibility concerns that include safety and noise for homes built under helicopter flight patterns between the fort and Helena Regional Airport.

Recreational trespass on the fort is an issue raised in the growth policy chapter as is a lack of zoning in the county that could restrict the number of homes per acre and help minimize conflicts.

Communication towers, antennas, commercial wind development and transmission lines are cited as examples of structures that infringe on low-level helicopter training flights.

The condition of roads near the fort is also an issue as they don't handle current traffic or what's anticipated in the future from the fort.

Among policies needed to meet goals of the Joint Land Use Study are those that study road issues and identify funding sources for improvements.

Standards for outdoor lighting are sought as is limiting home development closest to the fort to avoid conflicts with noise.

The growth policy already calls for limiting development to one home per 10 acres in areas of the Helena Valley and that standard is proposed for lands closest to the fort that would be affected by military training.

Purchase of conservation easements that would prevent subdivision or the acquisition of land nearest to the fort are also noted as measures to prevent conflicts with homeowners.

Before voting, Benoit expressed his concern with the growth policy addition by saying it appeared to be focused on the community's impact on the fort rather than the fort's effect on the community.

He also said there could come a day that the fort is closed, although that was challenged by another member of the planning board.

Military representatives have expressed their concern that new subdivisions could harm the fort's ability to conduct training and said other military installations have closed as a result of such conflicts.

County officials have also noted the fort's economic importance to the community.

According to a 2015 economic impact study created through the Montana Army National Guard and Department of Military Affairs, more than $49.9 million was spent in Helena. The combined spending statewide in fiscal year 2015 was $197,975,224.

