Montana company owned by 2 tribes gets $559M contract to supply Saudis with fighter parts

An Airman assigned to the 48th Component Maintenance Squadron, maneuvers an F-15 engine at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, on June 13, 2017. A Montana company owned by 2 tribes was awarded in September a contract to supply fighter parts for jets sold to Saudi Arabia.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana company owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes was awarded a contract with the U.S. Air Force to supply fighter jet parts to Saudi Arabia.

The Missoulian reported that the U.S. Department of Defense announced the $559 million contract last week for S&K Aerospace LLC to provide F-15 components to the Royal Saudi Air Force.

CEO Thomas Acevedo says the company plans to hire most of the workers for the contract in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but there may be new hires in the Montana corporate office as well.

The company is based in St. Ignatius on the Flathead Indian Reservation, and it pays dividends back to the tribes each year.

