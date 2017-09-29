Montana company owned by 2 tribes gets $559M contract to supply Saudis with fighter parts
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 29, 2017
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana company owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes was awarded a contract with the U.S. Air Force to supply fighter jet parts to Saudi Arabia.
The Missoulian reported that the U.S. Department of Defense announced the $559 million contract last week for S&K Aerospace LLC to provide F-15 components to the Royal Saudi Air Force.
CEO Thomas Acevedo says the company plans to hire most of the workers for the contract in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but there may be new hires in the Montana corporate office as well.
The company is based in St. Ignatius on the Flathead Indian Reservation, and it pays dividends back to the tribes each year.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy secretary: Collision review to include civilian input
'Devastating': Travel rules leave Iranian-Americans in limbo
Parakeet found at US air base in Tokyo reunites with elderly Japanese owner
Pentagon adding USS Wasp to Puerto Rico response, USNS Comfort departs for island
2 injured in Osprey crash in Syria
Poseidon surveillance planes will rotate through Hawaii for 1st time